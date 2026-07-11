Former TNA Star Knocks Out Jack Swagger In Power Slap

Former WWE and AEW star Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) suffered his first loss in Power Slap on Friday night, falling to former TNA star Mahabali Shera (Amanpreet Singh).

Hager came out strong, flooring Singh with a thunderous slap in the opening round that sent his opponent down to one knee.

However, Singh battled back and delivered a decisive knockout blow in the third round to earn the victory.

The bout marked Hager’s second appearance for Power Slap. He made his promotional debut during WrestleMania 42 weekend, where he picked up a victory in his first match.

Following his departure from AEW in 2024, Hager stated that he was “largely retired” from professional wrestling, with his focus shifting toward other combat sports opportunities.

Shera is best known to wrestling fans for his time with TNA Wrestling, where he competed under the ring name Mahabali Shera.

According to PowerSlap.com, Power Slap is “the world’s premier slap fighting organization,” operating under the sanctioning of the Nevada State Athletic Commission and led by UFC CEO Dana White.