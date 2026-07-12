Mark Henry Questions WWE’s Fur-Covered United States Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has shared his thoughts on Trick Williams receiving a custom United States Championship, while also praising the surprise return of Baron Corbin.

During the July 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, rapper Lil Yachty presented Williams with a custom United States Championship featuring a white fur strap. WWE later began selling a replica version of the title for $699.99.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry admitted the design suited Williams’ personality, but wasn’t a fan of the championship itself. “I thought it fit him very well, the diamonds and fur. But man, come on, man, fur on the title…”

Henry also questioned how well the replica belt would sell. “And they’re not going to sell but about 12 of them…. That’s what you get when you’ve got Lil Yachty handing him a title belt.”

He summed up his reaction with a nod to one of WWE’s most famous catchphrases. “Man, I was like, ‘Come on, man. Really?’ That was my reaction. I just kept saying, ‘Really?’ to myself, like The Miz… not my favorite title of all time.”

Henry also commented on the surprise return of Baron Corbin, calling it his favorite moment of the week. “The best thing that I saw this week was Baron Corbin coming through those ropes.”

While noting that Corbin is a close friend, Henry said he appreciated not knowing about the return in advance. “Not only is he a friend of mine, I’m glad that he didn’t tell me that that was happening because it would have ruined the surprise that I got.”

Henry concluded by praising Corbin’s performance after making his return. “I popped big and he went to work too.”