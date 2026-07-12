Watch: CM Punk Borrows Charlotte Flair’s Robe During WWE Live Event

CM Punk had some fun at Charlotte Flair’s expense during his first WWE live event appearance as WWE Champion.

After defeating Sami Zayn to win the WWE Championship on this past Monday’s episode of Raw, Punk appeared at Saturday’s WWE live event at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Before making his entrance, Punk reportedly borrowed one of Charlotte Flair’s signature entrance robes, creating a humorous backstage moment.

According to reports from those in attendance, Flair discovered Punk wearing her robe moments before he headed through the curtain. Punk then made his entrance in the robe before Flair followed him to the stage and reclaimed it, drawing a big laugh from the live crowd.

The playful exchange marked Punk’s first live event appearance since reclaiming the WWE Championship and came just days after his surprise return to dethrone Sami Zayn on Raw.

Punk is currently scheduled to appear on WWE’s upcoming live event tour as part of his first championship reign since returning to the company.

Charlotte Flair IG story finding CM Punk backstage at tonight's #WWELasCruces with her robe 😂😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSGpteFyTC — Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 12, 2026