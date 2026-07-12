Logan Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor Following UFC 329

WWE Superstar Logan Paul wasted no time reacting to Conor McGregor’s disappointing return to the Octagon.

McGregor’s long-awaited comeback came to an abrupt end just 69 seconds into his rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 329 after appearing to suffer a knee injury while attempting a jumping roundhouse kick. After repeatedly slipping during the fight and struggling to regain his footing, McGregor was unable to continue following another kick, prompting referee Mike Beltran to wave off the contest.

Paul, who watched the fight live, celebrated the outcome in a reaction video posted to his Instagram account. “Easiest money of my life, dog. This is embarrassing.”

CONOR MCGREGOR LOSES HIS RETURN FIGHT VIA LEG INJURY HE BLEW OUT HIS KNEE ON THE FIRST KICK OF THE FIGHT… DEVASTATING 💔 #UFC329pic.twitter.com/w6L0GsGpqk — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 12, 2026

He continued to criticize the former two-division UFC champion’s performance. “He looks slow, he looks lazy. Oh my God, look at the odds. It’s not even over. Holloway to 95%.”

Paul then claimed he had profited from the result before taking another shot at McGregor. “F*cking degenerate, pathetic. I have nothing nice to say other than I won $30K.”

The WWE star finished by challenging McGregor to a boxing match. “When you’re done with whatever this is, Conor, we should box, bro. You might have a better chance.”