Penta Explains Why WWE Brings Out “The Real Penta Style”

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta recently appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his wrestling style in the company, which he calls “The Real Penta Style.”

Penta said, “I think more experienced, brother. More, I feel more sure and everything. I feel more comfortable too, because I feel WWE is the real Penta style, you know, so I feel glad there.”

On how fans shouldn’t worry about WWE trying to make him the same as every other luchador:

“I feel special there, because you know, as I mentioned before years ago, I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta. Penta is very different, Penta has different things. I don’t want to be the copy of the copy, the registered copy, you know. So I I have my original style, the mask, the colors, the everything is the same, you know the dragon, I put a little bit [of] red on my mask, but finally the target is the same, bro. I come to WWE for conquer everything. Now I’m focusing on my Intercontinental Championship, but why not one day, why not World Champion or Tag Team Champion, you know? So, but for now, step by step.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)