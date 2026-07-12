Rey Mysterio Confirms Major Title Matches For AAA Verano De Escandalo

During Saturday’s episode of Lucha Libre AAA, WWE and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio made several exciting announcements related to the upcoming Verano de Escándalo event. Mysterio revealed that AAA Verano de Escándalo will take place at Arena San Marcos, starting on July 25 and running for three weeks.

He also announced some high-stakes matches for this three-week television special. Mini Vikingo, who won a Triple Threat Match against Dragon Lee and Jack Cartwheel on Saturday’s show, will challenge Rey Fenix for the World Cruiserweight Championship. Additionally, Flammer will defend the Reina de Reinas Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Lady Shani and La Catalina.

Furthermore, Mysterio announced a Mixed World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match. La Hiedra will team up with Laredo Kid to face Joaquin Wilde and Faby Apache next Saturday. The winning team will go on to challenge Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana for the title during the three-week television special.