CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon’s Immediate Reaction To Iconic Pipe Bomb Promo

CM Punk has reflected on the unforgettable night of his legendary 2011 “Pipe Bomb” promo, revealing that Vince McMahon’s backstage reaction immediately confirmed the segment had become something special.

Appearing on What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon, the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion recalled walking through the curtain after delivering the career-defining promo and hearing just three words from the then-WWE Chairman.

“When I came back it was ‘I smell money,’ is what he said,” Punk said of McMahon. “At the time, that was the stamp of approval, that was it. That was everything right there.”

The iconic promo aired on the June 27, 2011 edition of WWE Raw. Seated cross-legged at the top of the entrance ramp, Punk delivered a scathing, unscripted-feeling monologue that criticized WWE and its leadership, referenced promotions including Ring of Honor and NJPW, and blurred the lines between fiction and reality by discussing his expiring WWE contract.

The segment became one of the most influential promos in modern wrestling history and led directly into Punk’s victory over John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank in his hometown of Chicago.

During the same interview, Punk also reflected on the “Summer of Punk,” describing that period as the moment he truly reached another level in his career. As transcribed by Fightful, he said the run remains one of his favorite memories and called the Pipe Bomb promo “just magic.”

“I feel like I busted my a*** in my career to get to that moment where I was finally recognized,” Punk said. “I can either go home and squander this or I can ride this lightning bolt, and I rode the lightning bolt and it really made me feel like I had finally leveled up.”

Punk has since returned to WWE television and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Sami Zayn earlier this month. He is now set to make his first title defense against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.