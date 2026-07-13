CM Punk Reveals The Story Behind His Proposal To AJ Lee

CM Punk has shared the heartfelt story of how he proposed to his wife, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

Appearing on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the Undisputed WWE Champion opened up about one of the most personal moments of his life, revealing that his carefully planned proposal almost went off the rails.

Punk explained that he had hidden the engagement ring with a bouquet of flowers, along with a card intended to lead AJ to the surprise. “I put the groceries away, and she’s not paying any mind because there’s nothing written on the card, so I shot myself in the foot on that one.”

As AJ unknowingly overlooked the flowers, Punk said he stood awkwardly in the kitchen, hoping she would notice. “I’m sure I put my hands in my pockets, standing really rigid, just looking at the flowers.”

Fortunately, AJ eventually realized something was unusual and picked up the card. “I get the ring out, and then she turned around and was just staring at me, and we both sat there with tears in our eyes for what felt like five minutes.”

Punk admitted he was so overwhelmed that he even had to ask whether he should get down on one knee. “I think I said, ‘Do I get down on my knee?’ And she was like, ‘Yep.’ I got down on my knee and I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’”

Despite his confidence in the ring, Punk said proposing was one of the most nerve-racking moments of his life. “All I remember is I was legit sweating. Sweat went into my eye.”

“So many things go through my head, because I’m literally like, I can run away right now. It hasn’t happened yet. I can abort mission.”

Although Punk and AJ Lee have long kept their personal lives out of the spotlight, he said he was happy to share the story. “We try to be very protective of our private life, but I think that’s a sweet story.”