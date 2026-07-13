CM Punk Calls His Latest WWE Championship Win A Full-Circle Moment

CM Punk is still marveling at the symmetry of his latest WWE Championship victory.

Appearing on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Punk reflected on capturing the WWE Championship on last week’s episode of Raw in Chicago—15 years after winning his first WWE Title in the same city following his iconic Money in the Bank 2011 victory over John Cena.

On Raw, Punk defeated Sami Zayn to reclaim the championship after stepping in as a late replacement for Cody Rhodes, who had been taken out in a backstage attack by Gunther.

Stephanie McMahon pointed out the remarkable coincidence during the interview. “Talk about a comeback 15 years later, in the same venue.”

Punk admitted he was still amazed by how everything came together. “I’m flabbergasted at that. Just how we drew it up, just how we planned it.”

When McMahon referenced the saying that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place, Punk offered a quote that has become closely associated with his recent return. “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes.”

Punk’s latest championship victory came exactly 15 years after one of the defining moments of his career, adding another memorable chapter to his legacy in his hometown of Chicago.