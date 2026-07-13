Richard Holliday Leaves Boots In Ring Amid WWE Interest

Sunday’s GCW show in Manchester, New Hampshire, featured Richard Holliday facing TNA star Bear Bronson in singles action. Bronson emerged victorious over Holliday, and after the match, Holliday sat in the ring for a moment before showing respect to Bronson. He then stood and received a “Thank You” chant from the crowd before sitting back down, unlacing his boots, and leaving them in the ring. Holliday bowed to the audience before exiting to the back.

It appeared that Holliday was giving a farewell after the match. The announcers alluded to rumors about his interest in WWE but expressed surprise at his boot removal, remarking, “This is not the rumor.”

Last week, it was reported that WWE was interested in Holliday, and there was an expectation that he could be signed very soon, if he hadn’t already. However, there is currently no confirmation that Holliday has officially signed with the company, only that WWE is looking to bring him in.

Holliday is best known for his tenure in MLW, where he was part of The Dynasty alongside MJF and Alex Hammerstone. He is a former MLW World Tag Team Champion and a former MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion.