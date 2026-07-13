Nic Nemeth Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Details Of His WWE Money In The Bank Cash-In

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth discussed various topics on Busted Open Radio, including his 2013 Money in the Bank cash-in on Alberto Del Rio and the events leading up to it.

Nemeth said, “‘I got three or four ideas. If we get one in there, it’s a win, compared to you telling me to come down here, cash in the briefcase, and 1-2-3, pin. If we find a way where I got locked in [Del Rio’s] submission, they’re going to be like, ‘Not only did he cash in and they hate him so much he didn’t win, he’s going to tap out to an injured guy who wrestled already…’ He let me get two solid, real believable finishes in, and we used Vince’s finish as a big false finish to go, ‘Oh my god, Nic can’t even beat an injured guy with a finisher and a briefcase and now he’s going to lose in front of everybody?’”

On the crowd’s reaction to his win:

“I could feel like, ‘This f’ing place. They’re screwing this guy again.’ I felt like they, figuratively, are going to burn this place to the ground if I lose.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)