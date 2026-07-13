Logan Paul Says His WWE Comeback Is Ahead Of Schedule

WWE star Logan Paul, a member of The Vision, has been sidelined from in-ring action since late May due to a tricep tear that required surgery in early June.

In a recent vlog, Paul provided an update on his recovery, stating that his doctors have informed him he is ahead of schedule. Initially, he was told he would be out for 6 months, but he has now received 60-70% clearance and can remove his arm brace. Paul compared his rapid healing to that of “Wolverine,” confirming that he is “three months ahead” of the expected recovery timeline.

Despite his injury, Paul has continued to appear on WWE television alongside his fellow members of the Vision stable. He was recently seen with Austin Theory on the June 15 episode of RAW, where he attempted to help recruit Je’Von Evans, although that effort was unsuccessful.