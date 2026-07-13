Lola Vice Opens Up About How WWE Changed Her Life

WWE NXT star and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice discussed various topics with Jim Varsallone, including how she persevered through the ups and downs of her career.

Vice said, “I just think it’s constantly believing in myself and knowing how prepared I am to be in these positions. But also thinking big picture, right? So, it’s like, everything I do in this ring, it’s just more experience for the day that I make it up there. So, it’s just thinking big picture. I’m going to get all the experience I can, whether it’s NXT or Triple A, so that when I get up there, I’m the best version of Lola Vice.”

On how she has evolved as a performer:

“Yeah, I just feel like I’m a completely different person than I was when I was in MMA. WWE has taught me so many life skills and has taught me so many things about myself. Good things and bad things that I had to face and overcome and work on as a performer and as a woman. But definitely, I have matured so much with the WWE. I feel like I’ve grown so much as a performer. And if there’s one thing that’s the same about me, it’s that I have the same work ethic that I had my whole life. But now I’m more confident in myself than ever. And I believe that all my dreams are coming true and I’m living my destiny.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)