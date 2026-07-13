Penta Says Lucha Underground Was The Turning Point Of His Career

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta was a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his experiences with Lucha Underground.

Penta said, “So, Lucha Underground was a break point in my career, absolutely. So, I love Lucha Underground; I love everything happened there. Because I think in my mind or in my opinion, Lucha Underground was my high school in this sport. So now, I want to show the world who is the real Penta. Who is the Penta now, in the present. And Lucha Underground was amazing. A lot of big matches, crazy matches. I love Lucha Underground. That’s why now, I put in my work every single thing I learned from Lucha Underground.”

On his matches with IYO SKY and Chelsea Green:

“Both matches were amazing. Because you know, different kind of matches. Because IYO in that moment has a faction with the other girls. And Chelsea was very different because — the thing with her was very special very special, very violent. So like, basically like ‘lucha extrema.’ But I think that’s why [it] was this very packed for everyone, because I think many years ago you can see something like that, right? So, but for me, I prefer [to] say IYO and Chelsea [are both] one of the best women in the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)