Monday, July 13, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Penta Says Lucha Underground Was The Turning Point Of His Career

By
James Hetfield
-
Penta
Penta | WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta was a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his experiences with Lucha Underground.

Penta said, “So, Lucha Underground was a break point in my career, absolutely. So, I love Lucha Underground; I love everything happened there. Because I think in my mind or in my opinion, Lucha Underground was my high school in this sport. So now, I want to show the world who is the real Penta. Who is the Penta now, in the present. And Lucha Underground was amazing. A lot of big matches, crazy matches. I love Lucha Underground. That’s why now, I put in my work every single thing I learned from Lucha Underground.”

On his matches with IYO SKY and Chelsea Green:

“Both matches were amazing. Because you know, different kind of matches. Because IYO in that moment has a faction with the other girls. And Chelsea was very different because — the thing with her was very special very special, very violent. So like, basically like ‘lucha extrema.’ But I think that’s why [it] was this very packed for everyone, because I think many years ago you can see something like that, right? So, but for me, I prefer [to] say IYO and Chelsea [are both] one of the best women in the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved