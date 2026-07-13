Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

During the show, there will be a contract signing featuring The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, as they prepare for their title matchup at SummerSlam. Additionally, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will meet face-to-face.

Brock Lesnar, known as “The Beast Incarnate,” is also making his return to the ring. In another match, the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, is scheduled to compete against “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day.

Furthermore, the show will feature a WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match, with competitors including Dragon Lee, Chad Gable, Joe Hendry, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “All Ego” Ethan Page, the AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day, and “The Lion of Bulgaria,” Rusev.

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