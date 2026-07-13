Backstage Producers Revealed For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

On Friday, July 10th, WWE SmackDown took place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The show was headlined by a segment featuring “The Ring General” GUNTHER, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

The event also included a segment with Nick Aldis, Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, Finn Bálor faced Tama Tonga in a singles match, and there was a segment involving The Bloodline, consisting of “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, and Royce Keys.

SmackDown featured Royce Keys competing against Jimmy Uso in singles action, while Alexa Bliss battled Jade Cargill in another singles match. WWE United States Champion Trick Williams took on Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match, among other bouts.

According to a report from Fightful Select, producers for each segment and match from this episode were identified, and the episode was internally titled “Who’s Das Boss?” The report also clarified that, despite speculation, the show concluded as planned. It ended with Rhodes running to the ring, and the internal rundown indicated that Rhodes’ music played with “five seconds left in the show.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes produced the opening segment between Nick Aldis, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes, and the singles match between Jimmy Uso vs. Royce Keys.

– Shawn Daivari produced the singles match between Finn Bálor vs. Tama Tonga.

– Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra produced the singles match between Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill.

– Kenny Dykstra also produced the women’s division digital exclusive.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the non-title match between Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes.

– Michael Hayes produced the main event segment between GUNTHER, Nick Aldis, and Cody Rhodes.