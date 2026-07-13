Backstage Report Debunks CM Punk Theory Behind Kenny Omega’s AEW Title Win

Top AEW star Kenny Omega defeated MJF on the Beach Break episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, capturing the AEW World Championship for the second time. Had Omega lost, he would have been permanently barred from challenging for the championship again. Following Omega’s title win, there was speculation online suggesting that AEW arranged the title change to divert attention from CM Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship victory on WWE RAW.

However, according to Fightful Select, multiple sources said the speculation was unfounded. It was reported earlier this month that the Omega vs. MJF matchup had been planned for “well over” 3 months, and that the title change had also been in the works for an extended period. Furthermore, sources confirmed that AEW did not consider Omega to be restricted by the stipulation preventing him from challenging for the title again.

The report indicated that the decision to have the match and the title change occur on AEW television was made before Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. Sources expressed satisfaction with the match itself and noted that the viewership for last week’s Dynamite reached a two-year high, or a three-week high.

Additionally, it was mentioned in the report that, as some had anticipated, the table bump during the match was a tribute to Mankind’s famous spot at WWE In Your House 14, where Undertaker sent him off the apron into a chair using steel steps.