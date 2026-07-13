Tommy Dreamer Pitches Mick Foley vs. Don Callis In AEW

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley could act as a foil to Don Callis in AEW.

Dreamer said, “If there’s anybody who would benefit from Mick Foley returning, because he has so much heat, it would be Don Callis. I would pay to be there as a fan to watch Mr. Socko come in and just [be stuck] inside Don Callis’ mouth, and I hope his teeth fall out, as well.”

On Foley wanting a retirement match:

“I think this is something that Mick Foley has always wanted to do. Hopefully this happens for Mick, because when Mick is focused, and Mick is happy, Mick is such a smart [guy]. He’s a genius, man. He really and truly is, just like his promos.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)