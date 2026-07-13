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Tommy Dreamer Pitches Mick Foley vs. Don Callis In AEW

By
James Hetfield
-
Mick Foley
Mick Foley | AEW

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley could act as a foil to Don Callis in AEW.

Dreamer said, “If there’s anybody who would benefit from Mick Foley returning, because he has so much heat, it would be Don Callis. I would pay to be there as a fan to watch Mr. Socko come in and just [be stuck] inside Don Callis’ mouth, and I hope his teeth fall out, as well.”

On Foley wanting a retirement match:

“I think this is something that Mick Foley has always wanted to do. Hopefully this happens for Mick, because when Mick is focused, and Mick is happy, Mick is such a smart [guy]. He’s a genius, man. He really and truly is, just like his promos.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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