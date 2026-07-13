Original Plan For Gabe Kidd’s IWGP Global Title Win

Gabe Kidd defeated Shota Unimo in the main event of the NJPW Road to G1 Climax show on July 6th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, capturing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Reports indicate that this outcome was originally planned to happen months earlier.

According to Fightful Select, the initial plan was for Kidd to win the title at some point. However, he sustained an injury at AEW’s Dynasty event, keeping him sidelined.

Kidd is a former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion, having held both titles during his time with NJPW. He is now signed to AEW and briefly held the AEW World Trios Championship for one day alongside his teammates David Finlay and Clark Connors before losing it at Dynasty.