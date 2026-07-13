Monday, July 13, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Original Plan For Gabe Kidd’s IWGP Global Title Win

By
James Hetfield
-
Gabe Kidd in AEW
Gabe Kidd | AEW

Gabe Kidd defeated Shota Unimo in the main event of the NJPW Road to G1 Climax show on July 6th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, capturing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Reports indicate that this outcome was originally planned to happen months earlier.

According to Fightful Select, the initial plan was for Kidd to win the title at some point. However, he sustained an injury at AEW’s Dynasty event, keeping him sidelined.

Kidd is a former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion, having held both titles during his time with NJPW. He is now signed to AEW and briefly held the AEW World Trios Championship for one day alongside his teammates David Finlay and Clark Connors before losing it at Dynasty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved