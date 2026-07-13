Updated NJPW G1 Climax 36 Standings Following Night One

NJPW held the first night of its G1 Climax 36 event on Saturday at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The main event featured Konosuke Takeshita competing against Yota Tsuji in a tournament match. Following Saturday’s show, the standings for the G1 Climax 36 tournament have been updated.

The next night of the NJPW G1 Climax event will take place on July 18th in Sapporo, Japan.

You can check out the updated standings below following the first night:

A Block

1. Jake Lee (1-0, 2 points)

1. Yuto-Ice (1-0, 2 points)

1. Hirooki Goto (1-0, 2 points)

1. Ryohei Oiwa (1-0, 2 points)

1. Yota Tsuji (1-0, 2 points)

6. Konosuke Takeshita (0-1, 0 points)

6. Oleg Boltin (0-1, 0 points)

6. SANADA (0-1, 0 points)

6. Great-O-Khan (0-1, 0 points)

6. Shingo Takagi (0-1, 0 points)

B Block

1. Aaron Wolf (1-0, 2 points)

1. OSKAR (1-0, 2 points)

1. Zack Sabre Jr (1-0, 2 points)

1. Callum Newman (1-0, 2 points)

5. Gabe Kidd (0-0, 0 points)

5. Drilla Moloney (0-0, 0 points)

7. Yuya Uemura (0-1, 0 points)

7. Shota Umino (0-1, 0 points)

7. Ren Narita (0-1, 0 points)

7. HENARE (0-1, 0 points)