Report: Callum Newman Was Cleared Just Days Before G1 Climax Return

NJPW star Callum Newman made his return from injury on the first night of the G1 Climax 36 event on Saturday, where he defeated Yuya Uemura in a B Block Tournament Match. This bout marked Newman’s first match since he injured his shoulder during his IWGP Heavyweight Championship loss to Yota Tsuji at NJPW Dominion on June 14.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, Newman was not cleared to compete until Monday of the previous week, just in time for Saturday’s match. Dave Meltzer noted that there was a real possibility that Newman might not have been ready for the first week of the tournament and that he was not yet at 100%.

Newman is set to team up with Zane Jay against the duo of Dick Togo and Ren Narita on the next G1 Climax 36 show on July 18. This match will be followed by his next tournament match against Narita the following night.