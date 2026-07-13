Backstage News On AEW’s Plans For RUSH

AEW star RUSH had a well-received match against MJF on the June 3rd episode of Dynamite. Although MJF won that match, RUSH proved to be a challenging opponent, and MJF has since spoken positively about him in interviews. This match was followed by an AEW World Trios Championship match on the June 6th episode of Collision, in which La Facción Ingobernable failed to secure the titles.

However, RUSH did not compete again until the July 1st episode of Collision, leading a fan to question in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A whether his absence was related to the work visa issues that affected Mark Davis, Gabe Kidd, Komander, and others.

According to the report, there is no indication that RUSH was involved in the work visa situation. Sean Ross Sapp also mentioned that the plan had always been to secure some victories for RUSH to build momentum leading into a World Title Match, while still allowing MJF to maintain his winning streak and enhance RUSH’s legitimacy as a contender. Although the reason for his absence from television following that period is unclear, the storyline leading to the MJF match unfolded as planned.