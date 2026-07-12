Scorpio Sky Addresses His AEW Contract Situation

AEW/ROH star Scorpio Sky recently appeared on the podcast “Tagging In” with Chris Harris, where he discussed a variety of topics.

One of the key points of discussion was a recent report stating that his current AEW contract is set to expire in a few months. Sky emphasized that he is dedicated to concluding this chapter of his career in the best possible way.

Sky said, “You know I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that I thought about what I’m going to do and what the future looks like, but I really try not to put too much into that. Right now, I’m focused on finishing this chapter the right way. And I have a lot of stories and matches and moments left to be part to be a part of, and I’m excited to step into those moments. So, you know, we’ll let tomorrow handle tomorrow, and I’m just going to focus on today.”

Sky has been with AEW since the company’s inception in 2019. Alongside Frankie Kazarian, he formed the tag team SCU, which became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions by winning the titles in January 2019. Sky is also a two-time former TNT Champion.

His current AEW contract expires in October. Recently, he has primarily been competing in ROH as part of the faction SkyFlight. His last appearance in AEW was at Revolution 2026 during the Zero Hour pre-show in March, where he participated in the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Title.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)