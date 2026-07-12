AEW Announces Special Tribute To The Legendary Rougeau Wrestling Family

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced that it will be celebrating 80 years of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty during the Redemption 2026 Buy-In pre-show.

AEW wrote, “#AEWRedemption Buy In. 6e/3p. Montreal, Quebec, Sunday, 7/26. Celebrating 80 Years of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty. Join us in celebrating one of the most prolific wrestling families in the history of Montreal, The Rougeaus, LIVE on the AEW Redemption Buy In, Sunday 7/26!”

The inaugural edition of AEW Redemption will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Sunday, July 26. So far, only one match has been announced for the pay-per-view (PPV): AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla will defend her title against Willow Nightingale in Triangle of Madness.