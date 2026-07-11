Hangman Adam Page Set For AEW Return On Tonight’s Collision

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will make his long-awaited return on tonight’s live episode of AEW Collision.

Page is scheduled to open the show, marking his first AEW appearance since Revolution in March. The return is especially significant as it comes in his home state of Virginia.

Page has been absent from AEW programming since unsuccessfully challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship at Revolution under the stipulation that he could never challenge for the title again if he lost.

That same stipulation was revisited this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where Kenny Omega defeated MJF to capture the AEW World Championship, accomplishing what Page was unable to do.

In addition to Page’s return, several championship matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of Collision:

TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Harley Cameron

AEW National Championship: Mark Davis (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW Collision airs live tonight on TNT and HBO Max.