Saturday, July 11, 2026
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Report: AEW Re-Signs Three Dark Order Members

By
James Hetfield
-
The Dark Order
The Dark Order | AEW

According to Fightful Select, AEW has signed Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver to new contracts to remain with the company. The report also mentioned that the contracts of all three wrestlers were set to expire this year.

Additionally, Uno is now working as a coach in both AEW and ROH.

Uno, Reynolds, and Silver have been part of the Dark Order since 2019. Uno is a founding member of the group, while Reynolds and Silver joined in December of that year.

They are the last three remaining members of the stable, which previously included the late Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Preston “10” Vance, Stu Grayson, and Anna Jay. Currently, the Dark Order primarily competes in ROH.

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