Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

“Hangman” Adam Page will make his return and will kick off the show.

Previously announced matches include AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defending her title against Harley Cameron. Additionally, AEW National Champion Mark Davis, representing Don Callis’ family, will defend his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Finally, ROH World Champion Bandido will put his title on the line against “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata from The Opps.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.