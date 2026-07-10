Backstage News On AEW’s Original Plans For Kenny Omega vs. MJF

New details have emerged regarding AEW’s decision to move Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship match against MJF from pay-per-view to television.

As seen on the July 8 edition of AEW Dynamite, Omega defeated MJF to capture the AEW World Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the original plan called for the match to headline AEW Redemption in Montreal. The bout was also slated to feature a major stipulation stating that if Omega lost, he would never again be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Meltzer reported that the match was ultimately moved to Dynamite, adding that he believes the decision was pushed by MJF, although he was not told why.

He noted that regardless of whose idea it was, AEW President Tony Khan approved the change, suggesting Khan is confident Redemption will still feature a pay-per-view-worthy main event.

Looking ahead, Meltzer speculated on several possible directions for AEW.

“Will Ospreay and MJF did a big pull-apart and if there is anything that people seemed interested in, that would be it, but putting the title shot at stake could slow Wembley ticket sales, which are also not knocking them dead at all.”

He also suggested that Omega defending the championship against MJF in a rematch remains a possibility.

“Omega as champion could face MJF in a rematch. Perhaps that could involve Omega asking for Adam Page’s restrictions to be dropped and it could set up a Page vs. MJF match at Wembley, which has always felt like the right match for that show.”