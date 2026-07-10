Jim Ross Hopes Sheamus Signs With AEW

Jim Ross believes Sheamus still has plenty to offer and hopes the former multi-time World Champion ends up in AEW.

Speaking on Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on reports that Sheamus is expected to leave WWE after his current contract expires and explained why he’d like to see him make the jump to AEW.

“He’s a good hand, and he’s a good guy. I don’t know why you’d have any issues with bringing him back into the fold. He’s just a team player. He’s big, physical.”

Ross also expressed interest in seeing Sheamus reunite with former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli. “The combination of he and Cesaro interests me a great deal.”

Ross admitted he has a personal reason for hoping Sheamus signs with AEW, saying he’d love the opportunity to call his matches again. “I hope that he signs with AEW on some sort of contract, even if it’s a limited engagement contract where he’s not working every single time the lights come on.”

He added that he believes Sheamus still has plenty left to contribute inside the ring. “He’s got lots of gas left in the tank. He’s smart.”

Ross concluded by wishing Sheamus well regardless of where he ultimately lands, while noting that nothing has been finalized. “I hope that he lands on his feet wherever he goes. This is one of those deals where you truly have to stay tuned to figure out what’s going to happen.”