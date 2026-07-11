AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/8/2026

WrestleNomics reports last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 773,000 viewers, achieving a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks an increase of 21.92% from the previous week’s viewership of 634,000 and a 33.33% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.09 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership on HBO Max. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the highest since the June 17th episode, which also posted a 0.12 rating, while total viewership was the best since the July 24th, 2024 episode, which recorded 786,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.110 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 637,000 viewers in 2026. This compares to a rating of 0.167 and 622,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against the new AEW World Champion, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega.