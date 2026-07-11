AEW All In 2026 Ticket Sales Climb After Summer Flash Promotion

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is set to hold its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 30th, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

According to the latest report from WrestleTix (via the Wrestling Observer), the company has sold a total of 29,127 tickets for the show so far, which is an increase of 1,020 since the last update. The report also noted that the cheapest ticket is priced at €31.70 and that 131 tickets are currently available on the resale market.

The increase in ticket sales can be attributed to AEW confirming Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay as the main event and introducing the “Summer Flash” sale, offering discounts of up to 50 percent on select seats.

So far, AEW has announced only two matches for All In 2026: Will Ospreay will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, and Mercedes Moné will challenge for the Women’s World Title. However, her opponent has not yet been determined, as current champion Thekla is set to defend her title against Willow Nightingale at Redemption on July 26.