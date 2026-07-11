AEW’s Top 10 Most-Watched YouTube Videos For June Revealed

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed the 10 most-viewed All Elite Wrestling (AEW) YouTube videos for June. The majority of these videos are related to the Forbidden Door Cage Match storyline.

Leading the list is Andrade’s betrayal of MJF inside the Steel Cage at Forbidden Door, which became AEW’s most-watched YouTube upload for the month, garnering 479,000 views. This moment capped off one of the show’s most significant narratives and outperformed all other videos released by the company that month.

The second-most-viewed video features highlights of Will Ospreay’s victory over Swerve Strickland, collecting 391,000 views. Jay White’s return secured the No. 3 spot with 316,000 views. The impact of Forbidden Door continued beyond the top three, with another clip showcasing Lio Rush interfering during the cage match receiving 175,000 views. Additional highlights from the same cage match attracted another 125,000 views. Another highlights package from Ospreay’s match featuring Strickland also made the list, drawing 141,000 views.

Several weekly television moments completed AEW’s top 10. Darby Allin’s attack on Kevin Knight from the June 10 edition of AEW Dynamite reached 173,000 views. Mercedes Moné’s return and victory over Alex Windsor generated 163,000 views. The confrontation between Copeland, Christian Cage, and The Dogs from the June 17 Dynamite received 159,000 views. Finally, a June 3 Dynamite segment involving Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay rounded out the list with 121,000 views. Overall, the rankings highlight how prominently the Forbidden Door event featured in AEW’s most-watched YouTube clips for June.