Matt Hardy Explains Why MJF Is AEW’s Best Character

Former WWE and AEW star Matt Hardy believes MJF has experienced the most organic character growth of anyone in AEW.

Speaking on his podcast, Hardy praised the former AEW World Champion for evolving without losing the qualities that made him stand out in the first place. “The character that I think has grown the most and has gotten the hottest organically, in the most authentic way possible, is MJF.”

Hardy went on to explain why he believes MJF stands above the rest of the AEW roster from a character standpoint. “He just stands out head and shoulders above everybody else to me when it comes to AEW—when it comes to actual character.”

While acknowledging that other wrestlers have found success, Hardy suggested many characters have lacked consistency over the years. “These other people have done stuff and they have been characters, but I just feel like there’s been a lot of inconsistencies in those things.”

According to Hardy, MJF has managed to grow as a performer without dramatically changing the core of his persona. “He hasn’t changed a ton as a character, but he has grown. He became the champion. He became a dominant player.”

Hardy also praised MJF’s ability to captivate audiences whenever he speaks. “Whenever he starts talking, people are sitting on the edge of their seat, and they want to hear what the f*ck he has to say.”

“You know what I mean? He’s a really compelling person who keeps the crowd enthralled.”