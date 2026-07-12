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Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (7/15/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The episode will feature a celebration for the newly crowned AEW World Champion, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega.

A previously announced match includes Andrade El Idolo facing Jake Doyle from the Don Callis Family in a singles bout.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

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