Details Revealed For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

WWE has officially announced that the 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event (PLE) will take place on Saturday, November 28th, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. This marks the event’s return to the city for the first time since 2017.

In addition, this will be the second time that Survivor Series: WarGames is hosted in a major sports stadium; last year’s event was held at Petco Park in San Diego, California. It will also be the first WWE Premium Live Event at Daikin Park since the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will go on sale on Friday, August 7th, at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. General presale will begin on Thursday, August 6th, at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT. An exclusive presale for Club WWE members will start on Wednesday, August 5th, at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT, providing members with early access to tickets. Fans can register now for general presale information by visiting the designated website.

The choice of venue for this year’s Survivor Series: WarGames PLE had been widely discussed, with some reports suggesting that WWE was considering staging the event internationally. However, those plans were abandoned in the past few months. Boston also made efforts to secure hosting rights, but negotiations fell through due to financial considerations.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the announcement on his Twitter (X) account.

#SurvivorSeries is headed to @DaikinPark in Houston, Texas on Saturday, November 28th! Tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames will go on sale starting Friday, Aug. 7, at 11am ET/10am CT via https://t.co/gqwBY18Zg5! MORE INFO: https://t.co/leVC8abbis pic.twitter.com/yFIGnquXUV — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2026