Monday, July 13, 2026
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Backstage News On TNA’s Recent Wave Of New Contracts

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA Wrestling
TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has recently announced several new signings, including Rich Swann, Tasha Steelz, and Indi Hartwell, among others.

According to Fightful Select, most of the new contracts the company is signing are “shorter-term” agreements. In December, TNA signed several talents to new short-term deals as many contracts were nearing their expiration.

At that time, the report indicated that most of these deals were for three months. It is unclear if the newly signed contracts follow the same duration. TNA’s recent re-signings, which also include Daria Rae and Trey Miguel, come amidst a period of roster changes that saw the departures of Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, and Sami Callihan.

Additionally, Mike Santana’s contract is reportedly coming to an end, and he has completed his time with the company.

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