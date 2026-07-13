Matt Hardy vs. Ryan Nemeth Announced For Live TNA iMPACT

TNA Wrestling has announced that TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy will face “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth in a singles match during a live episode of iMPACT on AMC. This event will take place on Thursday, July 30th, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In addition to this match, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions, Jeff Hardy, on the same show. The July 30th episode of iMPACT will air live on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+.