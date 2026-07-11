Saturday, July 11, 2026
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TNA Shares New Details For The First Lockdown Event In 10 Years

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA Lockdown 2026
TNA Lockdown 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced that the 2026 Lockdown pay-per-view (PPV) event will begin at 6 PM ET, with the pre-show starting at 4 PM ET.

The return of TNA Lockdown was announced in April, marking the event’s first occurrence since 2016. As is customary for Lockdown, all matches will take place inside a steel cage.

The announcement reads, “One of professional wrestling’s most iconic and feared events is back. TNA Wrestling presents Lockdown – a showcase event in which every match is contested inside a steel cage — on Sunday, August 23, broadcasting live around the world on pay-per-view from Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago. It marks TNA’s first Lockdown event since 2016, and the company’s first-ever show at the history-filled arena.”

TNA Lockdown 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, August 23, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

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