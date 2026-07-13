CM Punk Explains How WWE Has Changed Since Vince McMahon’s Era

CM Punk believes WWE has become a much more forgiving environment for developing talent under its current leadership than it was during the Vince McMahon era.

Speaking on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the Undisputed WWE Champion reflected on how intimidating a main roster call-up used to be, saying young wrestlers no longer have to fear that one mistake could end their careers. “There’s NXT talent that come up and they get thrown on Raw, and it’s like it’s sink or swim. But then they think one little mistake, it’s like the end of the world. It’s often not.”

Punk believes that mindset is a holdover from WWE’s previous regime. “I think it used to be. I think a lot of that’s left over from the old regime.”

Looking back on his own developmental days, Punk recalled seeing talented wrestlers released over seemingly minor mistakes. “I remember people getting fired because their punches sucked. And then we would all be down there in Kentucky like, ‘Oh my God.’”

“You almost didn’t want to get called up. You’re just like, ‘What happened? This was a great talent. They got sent up and they’re gone two weeks later. We thought for sure they were gonna make it.’”

According to Punk, the atmosphere has changed significantly under the current leadership. “The turnover was a lot worse. I think it’s a lot better now.”

“The system’s a lot more accommodating, and I think there’s people in positions of power that actually want to see people succeed.”

Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over WWE’s creative direction following Vince McMahon’s departure, the company has earned praise for placing a greater emphasis on long-term talent development. Punk, who returned to WWE in late 2023 after nearly a decade away, has frequently spoken about helping younger wrestlers avoid some of the backstage challenges he experienced earlier in his career.

Punk is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.