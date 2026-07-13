Roman Reigns And Jalen Brunson To Appear At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns won’t be arriving at Saturday Night’s Main Event alone.

WWE has announced that New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will accompany Reigns to Madison Square Garden this Saturday after accepting an invitation from “The Tribal Chief” on social media.

The appearance brings together two of New York’s biggest sports stars, with WWE promoting Brunson as “The King of New York” following his leadership of the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks.

While WWE has yet to reveal Brunson’s exact role at the event, his presence alongside Reigns is expected to add another layer of intrigue to the show.

Fans will have to tune in to see what the NBA superstar has planned when he joins the World Heavyweight Champion inside the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.