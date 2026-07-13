Braun Strowman Wrestles First Match Since Leaving WWE

Braun Strowman has officially returned to in-ring competition.

The former WWE Universal Champion made his first post-WWE appearance at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl, teaming with Kal Herro to defeat Tony Evans, Drew Hernandez, and Tommy Boy in a handicap match.

The bout marked Strowman’s first match since his WWE contract expired in July 2025 and his first time competing since the April 18, 2025 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

WWE informed Strowman in May 2025 that his contract would not be renewed, with the deal officially expiring at the end of July.

Since leaving WWE, Strowman has remained active outside the ring. He currently hosts the USA Network food and travel series Everything on the Menu, which airs following SmackDown and has already been renewed for a second season. He also battled health issues over the past year, including a serious knee infection that resulted in a hospital stay.

Earlier this year, Strowman joked about what it would take for him to wrestle again when responding to a fan on social media.

“For everyone asking when I’m getting back in the ring. When a dump truck of gold blocks get dumped on my porch!!!!”

This wasn’t Strowman’s first appearance for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling. He previously wrestled for the Wisconsin-based promotion between his two WWE runs in 2021 and 2022, and also served as the special guest referee at Blizzard Brawl in December 2024.

Saturday’s bout was his first independent wrestling match since 2022.