CM Punk Responds To Claims He’s A Hypocrite After WWE Title Win

CM Punk has responded to criticism that his recent WWE Championship victory contradicts comments he made earlier in his career about returning veterans taking opportunities away from younger stars.

Appearing on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Punk addressed the backlash following his title win over Sami Zayn on Raw.

McMahon noted that some fans and wrestlers had pointed out the irony of Punk returning after several months away and immediately capturing the championship. “I’ve heard some talent on social media talking about, oh, now you’re doing the very thing that you said that you hated, the veteran comes back and steals the title from Sami,” McMahon said.

Punk didn’t dispute the comparison, but he stressed that there was nothing controversial about how he won the match. “I won. Fair and square, clean, fair and square.”

He added that anyone who watches the match back will see that he defeated Zayn cleanly in the middle of the ring.

Rather than distancing himself from the criticism, Punk laughed about the situation and acknowledged the irony of finding himself in the very position he once criticized.

The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared comfortable embracing the role reversal, admitting there is some truth to the claims while maintaining that his championship victory was earned fairly.