Santos Escobar Teases Next Move As WWE Non-Compete Nears End

Santos Escobar is just days away from becoming a free agent, and the former WWE star has already begun teasing what comes next as the end of his 90-day non-compete clause draws near.

Taking to social media, Escobar acknowledged that his wait is almost over while hinting that a major career decision is on the horizon. “At the end of these 10 days, let’s see what destiny has for us,” Escobar wrote on social media.

Escobar was released by WWE on April 24 as part of the company’s post-WrestleMania roster cuts, which also included Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and the Motor City Machine Guns. Since then, he has been serving the standard 90-day non-compete period, which will soon expire and allow him to officially sign with another promotion.

Following his return to WWE in October 2025, Escobar never competed on main roster television, spending the majority of his time working in AAA. Earlier this year, he underwent surgery to repair a torn triceps before ultimately being released while still recovering from the injury.

As speculation continues regarding his future, Fightful Select has reported that discussions between Escobar and CMLL are expected to resume once he officially becomes a free agent. Before re-signing with WWE, CMLL had been viewed as the likely destination for Escobar, a move that also could have opened the door for appearances in AEW through the promotions’ working relationship.

For now, Escobar is keeping his plans under wraps, but with his non-compete period almost over, it appears fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out where he will continue his wrestling career.