WWE Puts Private Jet Up For Sale For $10.5 Million

WWE is looking to sell one of its corporate aircraft, as the company’s 2008 Bombardier Global 5000 private jet has officially been listed on the market with an asking price of $10.495 million.

The aircraft is currently based in White Plains, New York, and underwent an extensive refurbishment by Bombardier in December 2023. The overhaul included a fresh exterior paint job and a completely redesigned interior.

Designed to carry up to 13 passengers, the jet features a host of premium upgrades, including Starlink and Jetwave high-speed internet, an enhanced cabin management system, updated cockpit displays, and advanced flight technology such as HUD/EVS and SVS.

According to the aircraft’s sales listing, the jet has been operated under Part 91 regulations by two U.S. owners, has no recorded damage history, and is fully up to date on its maintenance schedule.

The listing also notes that “logos to be removed by Seller prior to sale,” indicating that all WWE branding will be stripped from the aircraft before the transaction is completed.

No additional details have been announced regarding the sale or whether WWE plans to replace the aircraft with another private jet.