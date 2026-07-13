CM Punk Has Blunt Message For Wrestlers Checking Twitter After Matches

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk believes wrestlers should focus less on social media opinions and more on the live audience when evaluating their performances.

Speaking on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Punk discussed the importance of constructive feedback after matches and suggested that more honest critiques should be given to talent once they return backstage.

“I would like more feedback given to people coming through the curtain instead of just, ‘yep, it’s fine.’ Some people chase the hug. And they come back and they’re just like, ‘how was it?’ They want to be told, you know?

But I always say, ‘well, get off your fcking phone.’ You’re looking at Twitter to see how your fcking match was. Did you listen to the people? Because that’s your instant reaction. That’s your boss when you’re out there. I don’t give a sh*t what somebody on Twitter says about your match.”

Punk emphasized that the immediate reaction from the live crowd is a far more meaningful measure of a match’s success than opinions shared online, encouraging performers to trust the audience in the arena rather than relying on social media commentary.

The comments came during Punk’s appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, where he reflected on several aspects of his career, including his iconic “Summer of Punk” run, his memorable 2011 Pipe Bomb promo, and his recent return to the top of WWE.

Punk is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating Sami Zayn for the title earlier this month. He is scheduled to make his first championship defense against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.