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Sheamus Shows Off Incredible Physique In First Post Since WWE Farewell

By
Phil Johnson
-
Sheamus in WWE
Sheamus | WWE

Sheamus has shared his first social media post since bidding farewell to WWE, and “The Celtic Warrior” looks to be in incredible shape.

On Saturday, the former multi-time world champion posted a photo of himself flexing his physique, revealing that he currently weighs 264 pounds. “264lbs of S. Farrelly.”

The post marks Sheamus’ first update since his farewell message to WWE fans, with many taking notice of his impressive condition as speculation continues over what could be next for the veteran star.

While Sheamus has yet to reveal what comes next following his WWE departure, his latest social media update suggests he is keeping himself in top physical shape as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

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