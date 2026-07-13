Richard Holliday Fuels WWE Speculation With New Social Media Post

Richard Holliday may have added even more fuel to the growing speculation surrounding his future.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Fightful Select reported that WWE has interest in signing Holliday and that sources expect he could be joining the company soon, if he hasn’t already.

Now, Holliday has posted a photo to social media that has wrestling fans talking.

The former MLW star shared a picture of himself enjoying a coffee before a show, standing beneath a sign reading “NXT Coffee Bar,” simply captioning the post: “Pre show coffee stop.”

While the coffee shop’s name appears to be coincidental, the timing of the post immediately caught the attention of fans given the recent WWE rumors.

Pre show coffee stop. pic.twitter.com/UvMgL0YoCJ — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) July 12, 2026

The social media tease comes just after Holliday appeared to bid farewell to the GCW audience by leaving his boots in the ring following his match against Bear Bronson, further fueling speculation about his future.

At this point, there has been no official confirmation that Holliday has signed with WWE or is NXT-bound. However, the post has only added to the speculation sparked by Fightful’s earlier report.

We’ll continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.