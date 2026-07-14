The Rock Gave Ethan Page Advice That Changed His WWE Mindset

WWE star Ethan Page has shared details about his memorable experience working alongside The Rock during a backstage segment on WWE NXT, revealing that the interaction left him with advice he continues to carry throughout his career.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Page reflected on what it meant to share the screen with one of his biggest inspirations, calling the opportunity a career highlight.

“That whole experience was fantastic. I would say the best part was getting to be able to tell him, ‘Hey, when I started all this, the number one goal was seeing what I created on screen with what I admired.’ He was the absolute pinnacle of what I admire from professional wrestling. So he’s, to me, the best. So to get to see what I cultivated in wrestling on screen with my number one wrestler. I mean, there’s nothing else that I need to do, unless he wants to have a match with me.”

When asked if he was officially calling out The Rock, Page responded with his trademark humor.

“Sure, why not? I’ll get you some clicks. Come on Rock, put your little underwear on. Let’s do it. Everybody wants to see your hamstrings. Anyways, that was an unreal experience. So I got to tell him that it was a very, very good experience. I’m very happy that I could actually share that with him, and just be like, hey, I’m very proud of this. I wanted to say thanks, it was very great.”

Page also recalled an important behind-the-scenes conversation that took place while the segment was being planned. During a creative discussion, he hesitated before offering an idea, a moment that prompted The Rock to give him advice that has stuck with him ever since.

“But there was an interaction we had when we were going through everything, and the situation is very interesting. So I ended up putting my hand up like I was in school because they were debating on how to handle something, so I was like, ‘May I make a suggestion?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, sure, go ahead.’ So I say what I say, and they go, ‘Yep, that’s good. We’ll just do that.’ So after the interview, Rock’s like, ‘Hey, don’t ever second-guess yourself ever again. If you think it and if you feel it, say it. Worst is we say no.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So I’ve definitely taken that with me going forward through the rest of my career in WWE, and it’s definitely helped me.”

Page’s comments offer a glimpse into The Rock’s leadership behind the scenes, while also highlighting the confidence boost the former WWE Champion gave him during a pivotal moment in his WWE career.