WWE Announces First Live-Action Microdrama With ReelShort

WWE has officially announced a new partnership with ReelShort, the world’s leading microdrama platform, to develop an original live-action series featuring several of the company’s top Superstars.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the collaboration marks the first partnership between a major sports entertainment brand and a microdrama platform. The project will combine WWE’s established storytelling and globally recognized talent with ReelShort’s mobile-first, vertical-format content to create a new style of entertainment aimed at audiences around the world.

The debut series is set to feature WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, and Joe Hendry, along with additional WWE talent. They will be joined by popular ReelShort stars Marc Herrmann and Chase Mattson.

Production is scheduled to begin next month, with the series expected to premiere in early fall.

ReelShort Head of Talent & Business Development Sammie Hao spoke about the significance of the collaboration.

“Brand partnerships are evolving beyond product placement. We’re creating entertainment ecosystems where brands, talent, and storytelling come together to build cultural moments that audiences actively engage with and share.”

WWE Head of Original Content and Development Ben Houser also commented on the new venture.

“By bringing WWE Superstars into the ReelShort cinematic world, we are creating a new storytelling experience for the WWE Universe, while reaching a fresh audience with premium content on ReelShort’s innovative platform.”

ReelShort is currently available in more than 100 countries and reaches over 70 million monthly active users. Developed by Crazy Maple Studio, the platform specializes in premium scripted, mobile-first series designed for vertical viewing.

The partnership represents WWE’s latest effort to expand its entertainment footprint beyond traditional television and Premium Live Events by exploring new digital storytelling formats and reaching audiences through emerging content platforms.