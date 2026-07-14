New Details From WWE Board Depositions In Vince McMahon Case

A report released late last month indicates that the shareholder lawsuit against WWE regarding the TKO merger will not go to trial, as a settlement is pending. However, before the trial was canceled, depositions were conducted concerning what WWE Board members knew about the investigation into former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his payments made to address allegations of sexual misconduct involving several women, including Janel Grant.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter highlights insights from former WWE Board member Michelle McKenna regarding the situation. McKenna was reportedly asked about the Board’s perceptions of McMahon and Grant, and she firmly stated that she “100%” believed McMahon should not be allowed back on the Board, a sentiment shared by other Board members.

Additionally, McKenna was questioned about whether she had been informed when she joined the Board on September 15, 2022—after McMahon had initially retired—that McMahon and Grant had an affair. She replied no. When asked if she viewed the situation as sexual abuse, she affirmed that she did. After receiving the definition of “sexual trafficking,” she expressed her belief that it qualified as such.

This information suggests that the WWE Board of Directors was aware in September 2022 that the situation involved matters of sexual abuse and trafficking, rather than merely an affair. This awareness occurred before Grant filed her lawsuit in January 2024. A letter from attorney Jerry McDevitt, sent to the Wall Street Journal during the initial reporting, stated that the woman who received a $3 million settlement (Grant) was a former paralegal who had not made harassment claims against McMahon.

The report also mentioned that WWE Board member Jeffrey Speed revealed in his deposition that the investigation uncovered McMahon’s graphic text messages to Grant, as well as messages to Brock Lesnar. He noted that while the messages were shared with the Board, the accompanying photos were not shown. Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon and WWE is now moving to private arbitration following a joint motion filed by lawyers for Grant, McMahon, and WWE in June.